William D. Ruffner Jr., 88, of Trafford, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in his home. Bill was born Aug. 3, 1931, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late William D. and Mary (Stark) Ruffner Sr. Bill was a veteran of the Air Force, and he retired from U.S. Steel as an engineer. Bill was a member of the Norwin Elks, Trafford American Legion Post 331, the St. John Kanty Lodge 881 in Trafford, and the Irwin Masonic Lodge. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann P. (Lubanovich) Ruffner; and his sister, Violet Simica. He is survived by his wife of six years, Love L. Ruffner; his nieces, Denise Walters (Tom) and their daughter Hannah, and Sandy Dean (John) and their children Jennifer and Christopher; his nephew, David L. Barstis (Robin); his stepchildren, George Silowash (Julie), Russell Silowash (Joanne), and Ryan Silowash (Beth); eight stepgrandchildren, Alex, Sebastian, Benjamin, Lila, Paige, Lucas, Zachariah and Matthew; sisters and brothers-in-law, Faith Mayer, Hope Frye (Wayne), Patience Marol (Butch), Tim Forsha (Barb), and Christopher Forsha (Terri); his mother-in-law, Joyce Witherspoon.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 to 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with Rev. Justin Judy officiating. Entombment will follow in New St. Joseph Mausoleum, North Versailles.
