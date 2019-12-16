Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME
702 7th St. (State Route 130)
Trafford, PA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME
702 7th St. (State Route 130)
Trafford, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME
702 7th St. (State Route 130)
Trafford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ruffner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. Ruffner Jr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. Ruffner Jr. Obituary
William D. Ruffner Jr., 88, of Trafford, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in his home. Bill was born Aug. 3, 1931, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late William D. and Mary (Stark) Ruffner Sr. Bill was a veteran of the Air Force, and he retired from U.S. Steel as an engineer. Bill was a member of the Norwin Elks, Trafford American Legion Post 331, the St. John Kanty Lodge 881 in Trafford, and the Irwin Masonic Lodge. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann P. (Lubanovich) Ruffner; and his sister, Violet Simica. He is survived by his wife of six years, Love L. Ruffner; his nieces, Denise Walters (Tom) and their daughter Hannah, and Sandy Dean (John) and their children Jennifer and Christopher; his nephew, David L. Barstis (Robin); his stepchildren, George Silowash (Julie), Russell Silowash (Joanne), and Ryan Silowash (Beth); eight stepgrandchildren, Alex, Sebastian, Benjamin, Lila, Paige, Lucas, Zachariah and Matthew; sisters and brothers-in-law, Faith Mayer, Hope Frye (Wayne), Patience Marol (Butch), Tim Forsha (Barb), and Christopher Forsha (Terri); his mother-in-law, Joyce Witherspoon.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 to 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with Rev. Justin Judy officiating. Entombment will follow in New St. Joseph Mausoleum, North Versailles.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -