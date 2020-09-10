William David "Bill" Sprowls, 78, of Hendersonville, N.C., passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Elizabeth House. He was the son of the late William Stanley and Delores Reno Sprowls. Bill served in the Navy and started his career with National Airlines and retired from Delta Airlines. He was a member of the Hendersonville Elks Lodge and the American Legion. Prior to moving to Hendersonville, he and his wife resided in Miami, Fla. Bill loved his work at Delta Airlines as a systems instructor, which enabled him to travel throughout Europe, South America and the Caribbean. In retirement, he still enjoyed traveling and loved to cruise with his wife. He greatly enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Frances M. Sprowls; a son, William David Sprowls Jr.; a sister, Wanda Jean "Cookie" Layman; brother-in-law, Cornell Kvartek and wife, Helen, and sister-in-law, Rosemarie Kvartek; his uncle, John Reno; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; godsons, Michael and Chris Wilson; goddaughter, Jennifer Cale Grayson; and numerous friends. A celebration of life will be held in Miami, Fla. The date and time will be announced.



