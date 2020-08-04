William E. Brownfield, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Scottdale Rehabilitation Center. William was born April 6, 1940, in Pittsburgh and was the son of the late Ewing C. and June Marsh Brownfield. He was a 1957 graduate of Connellsville High School, 1961 graduate of Swarthmore College and 1965 graduate of Arizona State University. He was a member of Reunion Presbyterian Church, Mt. Pleasant, and formerly employed by the United States Forestry Service as a civil engineer. Private interment will be held in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Richard Rega, funeral director.