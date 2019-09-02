|
William E. Corob, 62, of Irwin, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 2, 1957, in Wilkinsburg, a son of William Corob of Morgantown W.Va., and the late Rose Marie Davis Richards. Prior to his retirement, William was employed by the Tribune-Review in Greensburg. He was a veteran, having served with the Army. In addition to his mother, William was predeceased by a sister, Mary Jane Shank; and his stepfather, Claude L. Richards. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Wilson Corob; a daughter, Gena Jo Swanson and husband, Thomas, of Jeannette; two grandchildren, Annabelle and Allie Jane; stepchildren, Alice Sutton and fiance, Terry Cullison, of Martinsburg W.Va., and Garrett Sutton and wife, Jessica, of Hedgesville W.Va.; five stepgrandchildren; his siblings, David Paul Corob and wife Sandra, Tina Marie Cobb, and Philip Corob and wife, Catherine, all of Jeannette; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 2, 2019