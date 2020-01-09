|
William Elmer Geary, 74, of New Stanton, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville. He was born Oct. 5, 1945, in Whyel, Pa., son of the late Grover Cleveland and Charlotte VanDyke Geary. William was a graduate of Hempfield High School, class of 1963. After high school, he became a machinist for Precision Defense Services, where he worked for 49 years and retired from the company. Prior to retirement, he and his son would go every year fishing for trout, as well as to Lake Ontario to fish for salmon. After retirement, William enjoyed woodworking in his wood shop with his granddaughter, Hallie. He loved to go hunting with his grandson, Andrew, and absolutely loved to go fishing and camping. He was a lifetime member of the Youngwood Sportsmen's Club. He took several trips out West, as well as cruises in Alaska with his wife and best friends, Les and Linda Sanner. He was preceded in death by both parents; two sisters, Catherine Miller and Sally Trout; and four brothers, Jess, Marion, Robert and Edward Geary. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Donna J. Geary, of New Stanton; two sons, Bill Geary and wife, Kelly, of Charleroi, and Ed Geary, of New Stanton; two sisters, Connie Wallace, of West Newton, and Charlotte Fernell and husband, Sam, of Canton, Ohio; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his loving companion, Annie.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Diane Wiley officiating. Interment will follow at Madison Union Cemetery in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, that family asks that donations be made to the Animal Friends of Westmoreland animal shelter. 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
