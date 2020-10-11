William E. Hanson Jr., 76, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. He was born March 8, 1944, in Greensburg, a son of the late William E. Sr. and Emily Bell Hanson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Dawn Tantillo, and a son, Michael Hanson. Bill was the best dad ever, raising eight children, mostly as a single parent. He is survived by four sons, William E. (Jessica) Hanson III, of South Greensburg, Tom Mills, of Latrobe, Victor (Brenda) Mills, of Latrobe, and Jacob Hanson, of Greensburg; two daughters, Lori (David) Albright, of South Greensburg, and Christine (Scott) Micklow, of Unity Township; five grandchildren, David and Leah Albright, Justin and Breanna Hill and Luke Mills; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lou Magnano, of Latrobe; and nephews, Jeff Magnano, of Connecticut, Tony Magnano, of Connecticut, and Brent Magnano, of Florida. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. The family wishes to thank Amy and Mel for everything they did for Dad. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com
