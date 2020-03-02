Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
William E. Krohe


1963 - 2020
William E. Krohe Obituary
William E. "Bill" Krohe, 57, of Penn Township, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 19, 1963, in McKeesport, a son of Gladys Matthews Krohe, of Penn Township, and the late Willis "Bill" Krohe. Bill worked in the restaurant industry as a manager and cook for several establishments. He was an avid pool player and a member of several leagues. Bill also enjoyed reading, and cooking delicious meals for his family. Most important in Bill's life was being a loving and devoted father to his children. In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his children, Andrea Krohe and fiance, Kevin Quay, and Robert "Max" Krohe, all of State College, Pa.; sisters, Donna M. Chronowski and husband, Frank, of Penn Township, and Tracey Maxwell and husband, David, of Saltsburg; and nephews, Josh, Zach, and Michael Chronowski. As per Bill's wishes, there was no public visitation. Services were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the JDRF, (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
Remember
