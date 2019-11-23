Home

C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
1946 - 2019
William E. Logan Obituary
William E. Logan, 72, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. He was born Dec. 10, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Wayne and Lavern (Kelly) Logan. Mr. Logan retired from Alfery Sausage and enjoyed camping and bowling. He is survived by his wife, Georgeine Logan; his son, Bradley W. Logan (Dawn), of Charleroi; his daughter, Sara R. Belton (Robbie), of Greensburg; his grandchildren, Xavier and Luca; and his brothers, Barry Logan, of Greensburg, and Kenny Logan (Luann), of Youngwood. William is also survived by his dog, Ruby. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Logan and Wayne Logan.
Friends will be recieved from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Mr. Logan's family would like to thank the staff at Greensburg Care Center for their care and compassion.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the National MS Society, PA Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. For online condolences, visit mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2019
