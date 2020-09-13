William E. McCurdy Jr., 74, of Bolivar (Fairfield Township), died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital. He was born Feb. 2, 1946, in Jeannette, a son of the late William and Helen Elizabeth Boyle McCurdy. Bill belonged to the NRA and was always going to the Ligonier Library. He was constantly reading books and was a history buff. He is survived by his daughter, Yvonne M. McCurdy (Thomas H. McKlveen), of Ligonier; his brother, James McCurdy (Joyce), of White Oak; his sister, Virginia Patricelli, of Mahtomedi, Minn.; and his grandson, Thomas McKlveen. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. Private interment will be made in Jeannette Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
.