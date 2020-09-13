1/
William E. McCurdy Jr.
1946 - 2020
William E. McCurdy Jr., 74, of Bolivar (Fairfield Township), died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital. He was born Feb. 2, 1946, in Jeannette, a son of the late William and Helen Elizabeth Boyle McCurdy. Bill belonged to the NRA and was always going to the Ligonier Library. He was constantly reading books and was a history buff. He is survived by his daughter, Yvonne M. McCurdy (Thomas H. McKlveen), of Ligonier; his brother, James McCurdy (Joyce), of White Oak; his sister, Virginia Patricelli, of Mahtomedi, Minn.; and his grandson, Thomas McKlveen. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. Private interment will be made in Jeannette Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
