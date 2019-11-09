|
|
William Edward McDowell, 91, of Ligonier, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. He was born Jan. 3, 1928, in Fairfield Township, a son of the late William Joshua and Ella Mae Montgomery McDowell. Bill was a proud Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Waterford Christian Church, Post 444, Ligonier, and the Ligonier American Legion Post 267. He had retired from Vulcan Mold and was the cofounder/owner of Ligonier Tree Service. For many years he ran the Waterford Auction. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred "Mid" Sloan McDowell; his second wife, Margaret Dzubak McDowell; a daughter, Carol Ann Yarnal; and two sisters, Irene West and Edith Ressler. He is survived by his children, Paul McDowell (Suzie), William R. McDowell (Vicky), Mark E. McDowell (Rayla) and Ellen Jean Wynn (Dave), all of Ligonier; a brother, Clarence McDowell (Eileen), of Tennessee; stepchildren, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in the Ft. Palmer Cemetery. American Legion Post 267 will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
A special thanks to Mary Mazzaferro for taking care of dad for the past five years. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 9, 2019