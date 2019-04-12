William E. "Bill" Myers, 64, of Bradenville, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 21, 1954, in Greensburg, the son of the late William E. and Florence Armbrust Myers. Bill was a member of Derry First United Methodist Church. He was a Navy veteran, having served from 1972-1975. Spending time with his grandchildren, music and singing always made for a good day. He had retired from Sony and Watt's Fuel Cells in Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Lee Emery and Eleanor "Tooty" McLean. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 43 years and best friend, Linda M. Johnston Myers; his daughter, Jennifer Burr (Josh), of Butler; his son, Jason Myers (Nicole), of Latrobe; his sister, Florence Blanche Hoggard, of Ahoskie, N.C.; two grandsons, Brayden William and Ashton James Burr, who called him "Happy"; brother-in-law, James R. Johnston, of Irving, Texas; several nieces, nephews; and his canine companions, Mindy, Shelby and Lucy.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday in Derry First United Methodist Church with his pastor, the Rev. Ron Emery, officiating. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Action for Animals. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.