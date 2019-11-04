|
William E. "Bill" Ridenour, 91, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Quality Life Services Personal Care facility, Apollo, where he resided. Born July 15, 1928, in Brownstown, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Horrell) Ridenour. Bill was a 1947 graduate of Elders Ridge High School where he excelled in track and baseball. He proudly served our country in the Air Force, four years on active duty and five years in the Reserve. Using his GI Bill funds, he completed the business program at the New Kensington Commercial School with honors. Bill retired in 1990 from Consolidated Natural Gas as a budget analyst. He was a member of Leechburg United Methodist Church. Bill was a lifelong outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting. In retirement, he played softball for many years in an over-60 league, which provided the opportunity for him and his wife, Nancy, to travel to various cities in the United States for games. In retirement, Bill served as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, and he was a dedicated donor to the American Red Cross, earning recognition for reaching the mark of 22 gallons of blood donated. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Ruth (White); brothers, C. Robert and Ross; and half-siblings, Chuck, Melvin and Dorothy. He is survived by children, Mindy (Ray) Wygonik, of Indiana, Pa., and Mark, of Durham, N.C.; grandchildren, Nathan Wygonik, of Indiana, Pa., Bethany (Jon) Gumble, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Aaron (Heather) Wygonik, of West Grove, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Benjamin, Samuel and Jacob Wygonik; brother, Jack Ridenour, of Indiana, Pa.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Bill's request, all funeral proceedings will be private and will be entrusted to the care of CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. Bill will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Spring Church, Pa.
Those wishing to do so may make memorial contributions to Three Rivers Hospice, 612 N. Main St., Butler, PA 16001. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 4, 2019