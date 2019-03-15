William E. "Billy" Shearer, 65, of Greensburg, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born June 13, 1953, a son of the late Ruby (Smith) Faub. Billy was currently the owner of Pro Recon Supply Co. He was very active and enjoyed time with family and friends. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and also enjoyed billiards, having belonged to several leagues. Billy was a proud member of the NRA and cherished the time he spent as a coach for various youth sports. Additionally, he was a veteran of the Army. He is survived by his loving wife, Joy L. (Fisher) Andrews-Shearer; his children, Jeffrey Shearer (fiancee, Brittney Aller), Dave Shearer (wife, Melody), Jaclyn Andrews (Brian Witkovitz), and Jami Melhorn (husband, Nathan); six grandchildren, Laney, Lincoln, Morgan and Savana Shearer, and Cailey Craig and Olivia Aller; and his sister, Millie Matassa. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Faub.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the NRA at donate.nra.org in Billy's memory. To share an online condolence, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.









Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019