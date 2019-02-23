William F. Bridge, 93, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his home with his family and beloved pet, Autumn, at his side. Born Oct. 7, 1925, in Latrobe, he was the son of the late Isidore and Mary (Diss) Bridge. Known to both family and friends as "Pap," he loved being outdoors working in his yard and garden. He also loved hunting and fishing, spending as much time as he could at his "Early Riser" cabin in Potter County, Pa. William was retired for over 35 years from the FBI, where he served as both an investigator and chief office clerk for the Pittsburgh branch. He was very proud of his Army service in World War II, where he flew 43 missions in the South Pacific as a nose-gunner in a B24 bomber for the Army Air Corps. William always looked forward to family holidays and gatherings where he loved being the center of attention with many stories to share. He was always active in both his church and community, having been a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, and serving his last days volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife and soul mate of 67 years, Mary (Rossi) Bridge, formerly of Fairview, N.J.; and beloved son, David J. Bridge, of Butler; three brothers, Charles Bridge, of Stahlstown, and Edward and Thomas Bridge, both of Latrobe; and two sisters, Catherine Pudlish and Patricia Piper, both of Latrobe. William is survived by his daughter, Dorothy M. Brannan, of Latrobe; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Bridge, of Butler; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Brannan, of Pittsburgh, Joshua Brannan and his companion, Leslie Cope, of Denver, Colo., Zachary Brannan and his wife, Nichole, of Baltimore, Md., Shane Brannan, of Latrobe, Tyler Bridge and his wife, Jordan, of Imperial, Natalie Sferra and her husband, Deron, of Zelienople, and Peter Bridge and his wife, Hannah, of Jersey City, N.J.; five great-grandchildren, Declan, Cohen, Hailey, Claire, and Jameson; one brother, Eugene Bridge, of Latrobe; three sisters, Alberta Harrold, of Dayton, Nev., Rita Bryant, of Silver Spring, Md., and Libby Aukerman, of Latrobe; he is also survived by 57 first-nieces and -nephews.

There will be no public visitation. Services and interment at St. Mary Cemetery will be private for family. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.

