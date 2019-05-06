Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
William F. Hillier Obituary
William F. "Bill" Hillier, 79, of North Irwin, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 5, 1939, in Huntingdon, son of the late Ralph B. and Edith P. (Thompson) Hillier. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a millwright for WABCO. He was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity in Irwin and its Lutherans Men's Group. He was a member of the North Irwin Volunteer Fire Department. Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Bonnie G. (Gardner) Hillier; four children, Carolyn (Tim) Crawford, of North Irwin, Steven Hillier, of Irwin, Scott Hillier, of Weirton, W.Va., and Douglas (Victoria) Hillier, of Westmoreland City; five grandchildren, Brian, Julie, Brandon, Delany and Landen; two sisters, Esther (Jay) Johns, of New Stanton, and Judith (Carl) Hirst, of Aiken, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with his pastor, the Rev. Dr. Clifton Suehr, officiating. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 6 to May 16, 2019
