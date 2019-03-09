William F. "Apple" McIlvaine, 95, of South Greensburg, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born in Greensburg, a son of the late Margaret McIlvaine. He was a member of South Greensburg United Methodist Church. He also was a member of South Greensburg American Legion Post 981 for 73 years. Prior to retirement, Apple was a welder for ITE, South Greensburg. He was an Army veteran and served during World War II. He enjoyed singing and helping his neighbors. Apple was known for his kindness and his humor. More than anything, he loved his family the most. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Sanner. William is survived by his wife, Betty Shrader McIlvaine; daughters, Becky Nowicki, of Harrisburg, and Wendy McIlvaine, of South Greensburg; and the light of his life, his granddaughter, Stacy Nowicki; several nieces and nephews; also, his grand-dogs, Chase and Lacie.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. William's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. John Gerber officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery with military honors accorded by South Greensburg American Legion Post 981.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Greensburg United Methodist Church, 411 Sheridan Ave., South Greensburg, PA 15601, or Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697 or to a . For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.









Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary