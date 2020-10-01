William F. "Bill" Rzewnicki, 50, of Penn Hills, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in his home. Born July 26, 1970, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Floyd T. and Carol J. (Medice) Rzewnicki, of Allegheny Township. Bill was a 1988 graduate of Kiski Area High School and in 1992 received his B.S. in business from the University of Pittsburgh. He was a quality control senior associate for Mr. Cooper, Pittsburgh. Bill enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and going camping in Tidioute, Pa. He was a fan of Indy 500 racing and was a D.J. in his spare time. Bill most loved being with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill is survived by his siblings, Laurie J. (Mike) Ridenour, of Washington Township, Kathy J. (John) Guercio, of Allegheny Township, Susan E. (Matt Williams) Pellegrini, of Washington, Pa., and Beth A. (Percy) Buenaventura, of Mt. Lebanon; 13 nieces and nephews; and his many friends. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the Jaime Vick Moran Scholarship Fund, c/o S&T Bank, 2388 Route 286, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
