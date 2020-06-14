William F. Schwartz, 66, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 24, 1953, in Jeannette, a son of Louise Lucas Schwartz, of Phoenix, Ariz., and the late John Schwartz. In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his siblings, Gary Schwartz, of Pennsylvania, Terry Schwartz, of Florida, Stephen Schwartz and wife, Kris, of Cranberry, John Schwartz, of Irwin, Mary Fink and husband, Darrel, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Amy Fink and husband, Dan, of Peters Township; several nieces and nephews; two great-nieces; and several cousins. There will be no public visitation. Funeral services were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is entrusted with arrangements.



