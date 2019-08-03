Home

J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc.
144 East Main Street
Ligonier, PA 15658
(724) 238-9866
William Ferri Obituary
William "Billy" Ferri, 75, of Bolivar, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in the Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 12, 1944, in Spangler, a son of the late Guido "Guy" and Lena Marana Ferri. Billy was a staunch supporter of all professional Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Steelers. He was a special man who had the ability to make all people feel special as well. Billy is survived by a sister, Patricia (Jon) Cannin, of Falling Waters, W.Va.; two brothers, Donald (Tressa) Ferri and James Ferri, all of Bolivar; and two nieces, one nephew and three great-nieces.
Friends and family will gather together from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. Monday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, Billy would ask that you pass on an act of kindness to others in his memory. To leave a condolence or tribute for Billy or his family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 3, 2019
