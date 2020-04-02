|
|
William George Chillinsky Sr. passed peacefully Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Cambria Care Center in Ebensburg, Pa., at the age of 60. He was born Dec. 12, 1959. He was an avid hunter, loved designing homes and building them with his own hands. He was a faithful foreman at P.E.R. (Pittsburgh Erection and Rigging) for many years. He was a great provider, husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Tammy (Lightner) Chillinsky; his mother, Catherine Rose (Cunningham) Chillinsky; his children, William G. Chillinsky and his wife, Gina, of Jeannette, Holly (Chillinsky) McGovern and her husband, Jeffrey, of Port Jervis, N.Y., and Melissa (Chillinsky) Riebe and her husband, Jeffrey, of Pinellas Park, Fla.; and many brothers and sisters, James (Mary) Chillinsky, Thomas (Marianne) Chillinsky, Judith (Chillinsky) Llyod, Elizabeth (Walter) Czekanski, Louis (Beth) Chillinsky and Robert Chillinsky; his grandchildren, William, Julian, Connor, Adin, Brayden and Hannah; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years and mother of his children, Deborah J. (Wallace) Chillinsky; and his father, Robert J. Chillinsky. A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations go to The Ronald McDonald House or The .