William G. Householder, 77, of Harrison City, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home. He was born March 25, 1943, in North Huntingdon and was a son of the late William M. and Irene (Pogue) Householder. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machinist for ARBCO. Surviving are a daughter, Lori Sue Simmers and her husband, Steve, of North Huntingdon; a grandson, Jacob Householder; and loving companion Darla Rose Maldonado and her family, Cheyenne Leve and her husband Clayton, and Darla's grandchildren, Ross Jr., Joshua and Payton. There will be a private memorial service for the family. Entrusted with arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
