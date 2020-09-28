1/
William G. Householder
1943 - 2020
William G. Householder, 77, of Harrison City, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home. He was born March 25, 1943, in North Huntingdon and was a son of the late William M. and Irene (Pogue) Householder. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machinist for ARBCO. Surviving are a daughter, Lori Sue Simmers and her husband, Steve, of North Huntingdon; a grandson, Jacob Householder; and loving companion Darla Rose Maldonado and her family, Cheyenne Leve and her husband Clayton, and Darla's grandchildren, Ross Jr., Joshua and Payton. There will be a private memorial service for the family. Entrusted with arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
