Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
William G. Marszalek


1950 - 2019
William G. Marszalek Obituary
William G. "Bill" Marszalek, 69, of Harrison City, passed away at home Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. He was born Feb. 4, 1950, in Wilkinsburg and was a son of the late Henry and Irene Marszalek. He attended St. Barbara Parish in Harrison City. He worked as a construction project manager for PennDOT for more than 36 years and then went on to work four years at KCI Engineering in Morgantown. He was a lifetime member of the Irwin Sportsman's Club and the NRA and enjoyed exercising at the Wilmerding YMCA since he was in high school. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy H. Marszalek. He is survived by his wife of more than 38 years, Sandra "Sandy" Marszalek; children Darcee (Steven Craig) Grooms, Lisa (Scott) Hissong and Timothy (Mallory) Marszalek; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Everyone will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home for a blessing service. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Monroeville.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
