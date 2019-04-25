|
|
William Grant "Bill" Weisel, 70, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019, after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Deedra (Purdy) Weisel for 36 years, loving father of Beth (Donald) Crusan and Sarah Weisel, and brother of Jill (Joseph Cherry) Weisel. Bill was a veteran who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed all sports, especially the Penguins, NASCAR, golf and bowling.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., 3103 Lillian Ave., Murrysville, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in his name to E.O.D. Warrior Foundation, 701 E. John Sims Parkway, Suite 305, Niceville, FL 32578, www.EODwarriorfoundation.org. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 25, 2019