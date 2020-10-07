1/
William H. Flickinger II
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Flickinger II, 92, of Ligonier, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in the Bethlen Home. He was born Jan. 21, 1928, in Braddock, the son of the late Dr. William H. and Edna Beatty Flickinger. Bill was a member of the Waterford United Methodist Church, was an Army veteran of the Korean War and had graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He retired in 1983 as a teacher from the Ligonier Valley School District (Laurel Valley) after 27 years of service. He was a former Boy Scout leader and member of VFW Post 734, the Fort Allen Antique Tractor Association and the Ligonier Township Sportsmen's Club. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Shirley Horner Flickinger; two daughters, Penny Lentvorski (Stephen), of Chesapeake, Va., and Ann L. Flickinger, of Ligonier; two sons, William H. Flickinger III, of Ligonier, and Benjamin W. Flickinger (Tammy), of New Florence; four grandchildren, Brett Flickinger (Danielle), Kaitlyn Flickinger, Paul Lentvorski (Brittany) and Jessica Lentvorski; and three great-grandchildren, Blake and Olivia Flickinger and Scarlett Christian. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday with his pastor, the Rev. Bruce Keen officiating. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery, Laughlintown. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Service
11:00 AM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved