William H. Flickinger II, 92, of Ligonier, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in the Bethlen Home. He was born Jan. 21, 1928, in Braddock, the son of the late Dr. William H. and Edna Beatty Flickinger. Bill was a member of the Waterford United Methodist Church, was an Army veteran of the Korean War and had graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He retired in 1983 as a teacher from the Ligonier Valley School District (Laurel Valley) after 27 years of service. He was a former Boy Scout leader and member of VFW Post 734, the Fort Allen Antique Tractor Association and the Ligonier Township Sportsmen's Club. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Shirley Horner Flickinger; two daughters, Penny Lentvorski (Stephen), of Chesapeake, Va., and Ann L. Flickinger, of Ligonier; two sons, William H. Flickinger III, of Ligonier, and Benjamin W. Flickinger (Tammy), of New Florence; four grandchildren, Brett Flickinger (Danielle), Kaitlyn Flickinger, Paul Lentvorski (Brittany) and Jessica Lentvorski; and three great-grandchildren, Blake and Olivia Flickinger and Scarlett Christian. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday with his pastor, the Rev. Bruce Keen officiating. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery, Laughlintown. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
.