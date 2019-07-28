Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
William H. Grace


1954 - 2019
William H. Grace Obituary
William H. "Bill" Grace, 64, of Latrobe, passed away with his loving wife and children by his side Friday, July 26, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Oct. 7, 1954, in Wall, Pa., he was a son of the late William H. Grace and Caroline H. (Kern) Grace. Bill, a hard worker all of his life, was employed at Fike's Trucking and had previously been employed at Standard Steel and Laidlaw. Family meant everything to him and he enjoyed being everyone's Dad. One of his last statements, a lasting memory for his family, was how much he loved his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Grace; a sister, Sandra Jean Bates; an infant sister, Barbara Grace; a stepsister, Geraldine Roberts; and his beloved faithful companions, his dogs, Brutus and Jasmine. Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, JoAnn (Bevan) Grace, of Latrobe; two sons, William C. Grace and partner, Ken Bennet, of Annapolis, Md., and Brian M. Grace and girlfriend, Dawn Mull, of Latrobe; one daughter, Lorilynn E. Garris and husband, Mike, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Brandon M. Grace and Kyle P. Grace; one sister, Judy Dona, of Latrobe; stepmother, Audrey Grace, of Wall, Pa.; stepbrother, Rick Grace and wife, Leann, of Irwin; stepsister, Irene Mains and husband, Paul, of Harrison City; sister-in-law, Patty Vehon, of Florida; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the doctors and nurses at Hillman Oncology Center at Arnold Palmer Pavilion and 2E Oncology Department at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for their compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Sheldon Moore officiating. Interment is private.
To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 28 to July 29, 2019
