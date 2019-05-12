William H. "Willie" Hall Jr., 93, of Jeannette, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at RNC at Greater Pittsburgh. He was born March 13, 1926, in Jeannette, a son of the late William H. Sr. and Gussie (Young) Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice (Johnson) Hall; sons, Willie "Tokyo" Burns, William H. "Billy" Hall III, Roderick "Tubby" Hall and Curtis "Moon" White; a daughter, Rose Hall; and his siblings, Mary Worlds, James (Yukun) Hall, Dorothy Hall and Larney Hall. Willie served in the Navy and prior to retirement, worked as a cutter for American St. Gobain. He was a member of Rock of Refuge Church, formerly of Zion Hill Baptist Church, and Jeannette American Legion Post No. 344. He is lovingly survived by 10 children, Rev. Jackie Adams (Rev. Clifford), of Florida, and Pastor Gregory Hall (Virgina), Avery Graves (Arthur "Hookum"), Minister Carlene Cook (Coach Charlie), Jose Gonzales (Linda), Coach Roy Hall (Patty) and Elder Larry Hall (Dana) all of Jeannette, Donna Burns, of North Carolina, and Kimberly Hall and Audra Hall, both of Jeannette; 36 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him and enjoyed his company around the city of Jeannette, especially Nancy's Grill and the Jayhawk community. His wave from 12th Street will be missed but will continue from heaven.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Roy Aiken officiating, at Rock of Refuge Church, Jeannette. Interment will follow at Jeannette Memorial Park.

The Hall family would like to thank RNC at Greater Pittsburgh for all the love and care that was given to Willie. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 12 to May 13, 2019