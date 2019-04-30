Home

McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
William H. Heintzelman


William H. Heintzelman Obituary
William Harvey Heintzelman, of Ligonier, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born May 27, 1926, in Greensburg. He was the husband of the late Nancy Deeds Heintzelman. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Louise (Gaylor) and Nancy (Schaffer), and a brother, H. Ray Heintzelman. William is survived by two sons, Scott W. Heintzelman, wife Mary, and grandchildren, Emily and Anthony, of Columbus, N.J., and Mark D. Heintzelman, wife Amy, of Glenshaw, grandson, Maxwell and wife Laura, of Hopewell. William was a Navy World War II veteran, participating in the amphibious landings at Normandy, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He retired from Bell-View Food Products. He was also a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church and VFW Post 734, both of Ligonier.
There will be no public viewing or service. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
