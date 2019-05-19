Home

Hauger - Ziegler Funeral Home
494 West Main St
Somerset, PA 15501
814-445-5698
William H. Lamberson


William H. Lamberson Obituary
William H. "Doc" Lamberson, 91, of Champion, died Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born Feb. 5, 1928, in Friedens, son of Clarence and Elizabeth Lamberson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his amazing wife, Shirley; and brother, Herbert; as well as an infant brother and sister. He is survived by his children, William G. Lamberson and wife, Michelle, of Champion; daughters, Debbie Lamberson Elvin and husband, Jon, of Gibsonia, and Lisa Chapman and husband, Rich, of Hinckley, Ohio, grandchildren; Grayson Lamberson, Lexi Lamberson, and Elvin, William, Richard, Lauren, and Shirley Chapman; sisters, Jeanne Lamberson Walker and Emma Odessa Garlitz; and brother, C. David Lamberson Esq. William was an avid basketball and baseball player. He graduated from Somerset High School in 1945 and then served in the Army in 1950 as a tank commander. He was a Somerset County businessman who was instrumental in the operation of Lamberson Well Drilling, Cardinal Mining and Cardinal Farms. Bill was a gentle giant with an amazing sense of humor, who cared deeply for his family, friends, and community. He was loved by all, especially his children and grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the HAUGER-ZEIGLER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Somerset, where a service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Lorenzo Maley officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Nebo Cemetery, with military rites accorded by the Somerset County Honor Guard.
www.haugerzeigler.com. "Let's Go!"
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2019
