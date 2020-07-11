1/
William H. Lampus
1940 - 2020
William Bill H. Lampus, 80, of Cheswick, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born May 20, 1940, in Butler, to the late Cliffton and Grace (Gould) Lampus. He lived in the Cheswick area most of his life. Bill was a beloved member of the New Kensington Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, a retired contractor and electrical engineer. He was preceded in death by his wife and dearest heart of 50 years, Ilean; as well as his brothers, Jack Lampus and Robert Lampus. Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl (Grayling) Manson and Susan (Mark) Beal; two grandchildren, Sebastian Manson and Gisselle Manson; and his sisters, Gail (Ray) Carney and Jean (Rob) Rozanc and their families; along with those of his brothers. A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, by Robert Laurie, via Zoom. Please text or call Cheryl at 724-990-0751 for an invitation. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 724-335-6500. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
