William Harry Martz, 87, Latrobe, formerly of New Derry, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center. He was son of the late William and Alice (Fligor) Martz, and stepson of the late Geraldine Martz, all of Norvelt. He was one of 12 children in the Martz family. Born Oct. 12, 1933, he served in the Army, was a 65-year member of the American Legion and a proud veteran. He was preceded in death by brother, Allen Martz (Betty), of Chester, Va.; and sisters, Marilyn Smith (Fred), of Norvelt, and Esther Czekaj (Ted), of Mt. Pleasant. Also preceded in death by his second wife, Carol Doughty Martz; and brother-in-law, Jack Barr. He is survived by sisters, Peggy Drop (Ron), of Herminie, Cheryl Barr and Sue Yesky (Buster), also of Mt Pleasant. Pap is also survived by his brothers, Jerry Martz (Rose), of Monroeville, Barry Martz (Janet), of Mt Pleasant, Rick Martz (Barb), of Big Bend, W.Va., James Martz (Carol), of Acme, and Gary Martz (Luanne), of Chandler, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Betty Martz, of Chester, Va.; and brother-in-law, Ted Czekaj, of Mt. Pleasant. He is also survived by his first wife, Lucy Showers Baluh (Jack), of Greensburg; daughters, Karen Ciocco (Joe), of Latrobe, and Carol Blum (Bob), of San Diego, Calif.; and son, Bill Martz (Lori), of Ligonier. Surviving children from his second marriage are daughters, Kim Giardina (Spencer Tullis), of Geneva, N.Y., Laurie Hadley (Jim), of Charlotte, N.C., and son, David Martz (Robin), of Dublin, Ohio. Pap is also survived by numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Bill loved to hunt deer and walk in the woods and was even known to take a nap or two while hunting at times. He loved his family and friends and was always keeping company with a canine companion. Covid-19 will be listed as Paps official cause of death, but in truth, dementia took his ability to reason and cope with life's daily challenges, forcing him to live the last three years of his life at Loyalhanna Care Center. The family would like to thank Dr. Gavin and all the employees who interacted with Pap daily at the center. Due to covid-19, there will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements will be handled by HOFFER FUNERAL HOME in Norvelt. The family requests donations, should you be so moved, to be made to Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.