William H. Young


1933 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William H. Young Obituary
William H. Young, 85, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Williamsport, a son of the late William Young and Margaret Gilette. William was self-employed in the drywall industry, an avid sports fan and enjoyed bowling and golfing. He is survived by his beloved wife, Darlene Ober Young; two sons, Michael and Bryan Young (Michelle); one daughter, Beverly Gold (Mark); grandchildren, Colleen Ellig (Joshua), David Gold (Alyson), Katie (Joshua) Fournier, Khegan Young, Calahan Young, Saige Young, Delaney and Kendal Young; six great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Wright; and sister, Sandy Hopfensberger.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the United States Association of Blind Athletes, usaba.org. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 22 to May 2, 2019
