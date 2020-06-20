William J. Benkowski
1927 - 2020
William J. Benkowski, 92, of Greensburg, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born June 29, 1927, in Phoenixville, a son of the late Edward and Anna (Dohli) Benkowski. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by General Tire and Rubber for more than 40 years. Bill was a Navy veteran, serving as a pilot during World War II. In 1974, he had developed two patents in salvaging polymer plastic scrap, both of which are still active to this day. Bill was also an avid golfer, making a hole-in-one when he was in his 80's. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta "Bobby" Benkowski, in 2017; and his son-in-law, Jim Rule, in 2017. He is survived by two daughters, Marianne Powell and husband, Jerry, of Ohio, and Susan Rule, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Jim Rule and wife, Devin, and Natalie Rule and Ken Loughner, of Latrobe; four great-grandchildren who he most enjoyed, Liam, Jaxon, Dylan and Harper; his twin-brother, Edward Benkowski and wife, Joan, of San Francisco, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews. Honoring Bill's request, all services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of William Benkowski to the University of Virginia Cancer Research Division, Gift Processing Services, PO Box 400331, Charlottesville, VA 22904. The family would like to thank Bill's caregivers and the staff at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at the Arnold Palmer Pavilion for their kind and compassionate care.www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 20, 2020.
