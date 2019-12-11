|
William J. Blakley Jr., 86, of Uniontown, formerly of Belle Vernon, died unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born Aug. 12, 1933, in McKeesport, the son of William and Mary Jane Blakley. Bill was a member of the Triumphant Fellowship Church, in McClellandtown. He worked at General Motors Fisher Body Division and US Steel Irvin Works, both in West Mifflin, and was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Army. Bill loved to play the guitar, spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoyed adult coloring books and football. He is survived by his son, William Blakley III and wife, Denise, of Rostraver Township; two daughters, Kelli Fine and husband, Jeff, of Newell, Traci Blakley and fiance, Tim Clark, of Uniontown; son-in-law, Richard Capicotto, of Rostraver Township; five grandchildren, Aimee Young and husband, Mike, Kayla Blakley, Jeffrey Fine Jr., William Blakley IV and Richard Capicotto Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Michael, Hunter, Aubrie, Kendell, Ella and Elaina; sister, Rita Karnash, of Glassport; and brother, James Blakley, of Arizona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Lois Cain Blakley, who died July 28, 2006; a daughter, Marcy Capicotto; and three sisters, Catherine Margliotti, Joyce Booker and Marcella Synkowski.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, with Pastor A.J. Byers officiating. Interment will follow in the Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 11, 2019