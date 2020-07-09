William Joseph "Bill" Douglas, 82, of Dale City, Va., passed away at INOVA Fairfax Hospital on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He is survived by his three children, Mark Douglas, Vicki Young (Tommy) and Brian Douglas (Dani); brother, Wayne Douglas; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Christian, Collin, Nicole, Morgan, Shelby and Ann-Marie; and one great-grandson, Hazel. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Judy Douglas; his parents, John and Marie Douglas; and brother, Jack Douglas. Bill proudly served in the Navy aboard the submarine USS Grampus SS-523. All services will be private. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
.