Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
Liturgy
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
William J. Forish


1936 - 2020
William J. Forish Obituary
William J. Forish, 83, of Whitney, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center, Hempfield Township. He was born March 23, 1936, in Latrobe and was a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Miskovice) Forish. Prior to retirement, he worked at Kennametal. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, where he was an usher and adult altar server. Bill had been a volunteer with the Westmoreland Food Bank at Pleasant Unity and enjoyed gardening and photography. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou (Raishart) Forish; a son, William Forish Jr.; a granddaughter, Sandra S. Murphy; and six brothers, John "Jack," Joseph, Paul, Edward, James and Steve "Pal" Forish. He is survived by four children, Cynthia Forish and her fiance Joseph Krempasky, Susan Lininger and husband Edgar, Timothy Forish and Julie Forish, all of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Heather Baker, Howard Lauffer III, Billie Jo Forish and her friend Logan Egry and Samantha Tressler and husband Justin; four great-grandchildren, Lindsey Lauffer, Owen Tressler, Jareth Lininger and Adelyn Tressler; a brother, Robert Forish, of Blairsville; and a number of nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where a funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Private interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township. The family asks PLEASE NO FLOWERS and suggests memorial contributions be made to the Westmoreland Food Bank, 100 Devonsire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. www.bachafh.com.
