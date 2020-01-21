|
William J. Griffith Jr., 86, of West Newton, formerly of Herminie, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Mon Valley Hospital, Carroll Township, with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 20, 1933, in McKeesport, and was a son of the late William J. and Fronnie (Edwards) Griffith Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons, Alan W. Collins and Matthew (Scotty) Chizmar; a daughter, Brenda Yoders; two granddaughters, Desirae and Wyona Griffith; and three sisters, Dolores (Gevene) Daily, Grace Lash and Sandra Aguilar. Bill was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. Bill retired from Helms P.I.E. with more than 33 years of service. He was a life member of Herminie Post 8427, where he was very active in the bowling leagues over the years. He was also a member of Post 7812, American Legion and the Moose Lodge 31, all in West Newton. He loved technology and fishing with his grandkids. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carroll A. (Dietz) Griffith; his children, Edward P. (Lorraine) Collins, of Herminie, William J. Griffith III, of West Newton, John Chizmar, of Calif., Michael E. (Henrietta) Griffith, of Mountain Top, Pa., Jeffery A. (Kim) Griffith of Ohio, Joann Collins and Patricia Griffith, both of Brownsville, Michelle (Chuck) Heasley, of North Huntingdon, and Wendy (Chris) Savage, of Madison; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME, 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to West Newton Post 7812, 117 S. Water St., West Newton, PA 15089. To send online condolences, please visit http://www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020