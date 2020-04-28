|
William J. Hanka Jr., 78, of Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Bayonet Point Hospital, Hudson, Fla. He was born March 22, 1942, in New Kensington. Bill was employed for many years as a regional sales manager for Olympic Stain and Masterchem Industries. Bill was a diehard Steelers fan and enjoyed spending many summers at Moraine Camplands. He also enjoyed listening to many different types of music. He was a 1960 graduate of New Kensington High School and attended Washington and Jefferson College. Bill was a wonderful husband and loving father. He was preceded in death by his father, Wiliam J. Hanka Sr., and mother, Lucille (Castellino) Hanka. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Peggy (Humeniuk) Hanka; daughter, Lisa Sarniak (Michael); son, Bill Hanka (Beth and son Eddie Hanka); brother, Dennis Hanka (Ann); sister, Esther Gourley; and three grandchildren. All services were private.