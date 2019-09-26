|
|
William "Billy" J. Hart, 59, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his home. He was born July 25, 1960, in Greensburg, a son of the late Stephen J. and Helen Ernette Hart. Billy was a graduate of Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 7 and has been a client of Achieva, formerly known as Arc of Westmoreland, since July 1992. He originally worked in the Founders Vocational Center and later in life Billy transferred to the Adult Training Facility. Billy will be remembered for the charming way that he moved through life. In addition to his parents, Billy was predeceased by his brothers, Stephen E. and Robert E. Hart. Billy is survived by his loving sister and legal guardian, Frannie Sellers and husband, Gary, of Greensburg; his nephew, Jay Sellers and wife, Subha; two great-nieces, Layla and Caia, all of Durham, N.C.; brothers, Thomas A. and his wife, Laurie, of The Villages, Fla., and James A. and his wife, Carrie, of Smethport, Pa.; and sisters, Nancy L. Repine and husband, Ray, of Vintondale, Pa., and Helen Mathias, of Moorefield, W.Va. Billy is also survived by his housemate of 33 years, Ty Williams; numerous nieces and nephews; and the pie lady, Edie Hepler. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible staff at the Achieva Quail Group Home. We are forever grateful for their love and support throughout this journey. These amazing people are Chris Butler, Juanita Clemens, Donnie Cope, Jesse Hansel, Josey Kalwasinak and Diane Semen. A special thank you to Rennie DelBanie from the Adult Training Facility of Achieva and Karen Klobucar from Westmoreland Case Management and Supports. A debt of gratitude to Carol Miller, Achieva Medical Director and the Achieva Residential Administrative team for their loyalty and love for Bill. A special thank you to Michele Davis for always being a supporter of Bill, and a thank you to Tamica Guest from Excela Hospice for your guidance and wisdom.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel, with Michele Davis presiding. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Achieva, 316 Donohoe Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
