Rev. William J. Kiel


1943 - 06
Rev. William J. Kiel, 76, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at St. Anne Home in Greensburg. He was born June 9, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Clara (Myslewski) and Michael J. Kiel. He was a brother of Richard R. Kiel, Thomas W. Kiel, and the late David M. Kiel. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Greensburg on May 22, 1993.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana, Pa.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
