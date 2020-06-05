William J. Kienzler
William Joseph Kienzler, 89, of Newville, Pa., passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Green Ridge Village. He was born March 24, 1931, in Jeannette, a son of the late William and Louise (Trankle) Kienzler, and he was the widower of Helen Marie (Stairs) Kienzler, who passed Feb. 5, 2018. Bill honorably served his country in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement, he worked 30 years for IBM. William was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Newville, and was a former member of Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church, Carlisle. Bill was an avid sports fan and a talented bowler who was a member of many bowling leagues over the years. He is survived by two daughters, Susan (husband Ralph) Williams, of Newport News, Va., and Cindy Kienzler, of Frederick, Md. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church,51 W. Main St., Newville, PA17241, or to Green Ridge Village, 210 Big Spring Road, Newville, PA 17241. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

