William J. Lichtenberger, 90, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, with his two children by his side. He was born Oct. 8, 1929, in Greenwood, Mo., to the late Melvin Adam Lichtenberger and Iona (Sullivan) Bailey. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce (Francis) Lichtenberger, who passed away Dec. 27, 1997. He is survived by a sister, Jeanne Justus, of Kansas City; his two children, Michael Lichtenberger (Rebecca O'Malley), of Altadena, Calif., and Melissa Herrington (Derek), of Latrobe; and three grandchildren, Lauren and Emma Herrington, and Madeline Lichtenberger. To most people, he was simply known as "Bud" or "Bill." He worked as an electrical engineer for Avco, Hobart, Union Switch and Signal, and Robertshaw Controls and holds several patents for his work. He was lucky enough to have an early retirement, where he enjoyed golfing, traveling, dining out, and tinkering in his garage workshop where he could fix almost anything. He served in the Korean War as an Air Force jet mechanic based in Suwan, South Korea. When he returned, he enjoyed flying, boating, engineering school, and adventuring with his future wife. He was a very private but generous person who touched many lives. There will be no services and his cremated remains will be interred with his wife in Springfield, Mo., and his mother in Gladstone, Mo. FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC.,1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650 is entrusted with arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com
