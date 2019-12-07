|
|
William J. Marisetti, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Born May 5, 1953, in Hudson, N.J., Bill was the son of the late William and Harriet Cehlar Marisetti. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Nathan John Marisetti; and his stepdaughter, Melissa Marie Scherer. Bill was a member of Community Church of Hecla. Prior to his retirement, he was a painter for Merit Contracting. William received his certificate of retirement from the Armed Forces of the United States of America as a specialist with 25 years of service in the Army. Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marie Bungard Marisetti. He was the beloved father to Rebecca Marisetti; grandmother of Anna Marie Fee, David Scherer, and Alissa Scherer; and great-grandmother of Waylain Scherer.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. A prayer service will begin at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by his funeral service in Community Church of Hecla, with the Rev. Dr. Dale L. Porterfield officiating. Interment will follow with military service in Middle Presbyterian Public Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019