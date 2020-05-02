William J. Marshalek
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Marshalek, 64, of Sarver, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice. Born June 9, 1955, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late John Marshalek and Dorothy Borzek Marshalek. He worked as a maintenance foreman for Concast Metals. Bill loved to hunt and he took several big game hunting trips to hunt for elk with a group of hunters from church. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and also an elder. Bill loved to garden and share his father's tomato seeds with others. He was also known as "Mr. Fixit" because he could fix anything that was able to be repaired. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sally McMahon Marshalek; and is the beloved father of Jessica, Tory (Jason Popinski), Tara (Kip) Schaaf, and Matthew. Surviving also are four grandchildren; his sister, Lonnie (Dan) Marunich; and brother, Earl (Debbie) Marshalek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley. The family would like to thank the staff of the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries for their care and kindness. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved