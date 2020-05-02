William J. Marshalek, 64, of Sarver, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice. Born June 9, 1955, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late John Marshalek and Dorothy Borzek Marshalek. He worked as a maintenance foreman for Concast Metals. Bill loved to hunt and he took several big game hunting trips to hunt for elk with a group of hunters from church. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and also an elder. Bill loved to garden and share his father's tomato seeds with others. He was also known as "Mr. Fixit" because he could fix anything that was able to be repaired. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sally McMahon Marshalek; and is the beloved father of Jessica, Tory (Jason Popinski), Tara (Kip) Schaaf, and Matthew. Surviving also are four grandchildren; his sister, Lonnie (Dan) Marunich; and brother, Earl (Debbie) Marshalek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley. The family would like to thank the staff of the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries for their care and kindness. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 2, 2020.