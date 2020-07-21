1/
William J. Marshalek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Marshalek, 64, of Sarver, passed away May 1, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice. Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 210 Westminster Road, Sarver. A private memorial service for family and close friends will follow with Pastor Robin Swinsburg officiating. In accordance with guidelines set by the CDC, an appropriate face mask should be worn when entering the church. Appropriate social distances will be kept. We ask that those who are at risk or feeling ill do not attend the visitation. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fox Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved