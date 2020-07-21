William J. Marshalek, 64, of Sarver, passed away May 1, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice. Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 210 Westminster Road, Sarver. A private memorial service for family and close friends will follow with Pastor Robin Swinsburg officiating. In accordance with guidelines set by the CDC, an appropriate face mask should be worn when entering the church. Appropriate social distances will be kept. We ask that those who are at risk or feeling ill do not attend the visitation. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
.