William J. Martin, 82, of Level Green, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Braddock, son of the late William J. Martin Sr. and Kathryn Coyne Martin. He was an employee of the United States Postal Service with 42 years of service and was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City. William is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean (Hunter) Martin; three daughters, Colleen (Greg) Hubble, of High Point, N.C., Christine (Michael) Dixon, of Tampa, Fla., and Jennifer (Jayson) Walter, of Richmond, Va.; four grandchildren, Dalton Hubble, Nathan Hubble, Jordan Dixon and Brandon Dixon; one brother, Richard Martin, of Pennsylvania; one sister, Kathleen (Bill) Kepes, of Trafford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Father Michael Sikon officiating. Entombment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Grane Hospice, 260 Alpha Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 8 to June 9, 2019