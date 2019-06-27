William J. "Bill" Patsche, 69, of Herminie, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Joseph F. and Isobel (Lang) Patsche. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Linda Patsche. Bill was employed by Swank Construction Co. located in New Kensington where he was a surveyor for the last 10 years, giving him and his wife the opportunity to travel across the United States visiting national parks and numerous cities. His hobbies along with sightseeing include photography, trains "model railroading" and RVing. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Inez M. (Hynek) Patsche; a brother, Robert (Bob) Patsche, of Keystone; and special nephew and niece, Alex and Jessica Hynek. Bill was a kind, caring, giving man and he will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors near and far.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 27 to June 28, 2019