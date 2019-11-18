|
|
William J. "Bill" Potter, 85, of Murrysville, took his final peaceful breath Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, surrounded by his entire family, of which he was most proud. He was born June 21, 1934, in Wilmerding, son of the late Albert and Katherine Lynch Potter. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two sons, Larry and Jeff Potter; two brothers, Kenneth and Albert Potter; and a sister, Mary Anne Piper. Bill was a lifelong resident of Murrysville and gave back to his community in so many ways, as shown by his 50 years of service as a Rotarian with the Murrysville-Export Rotary. He took great pride in running the annual Chicken-A-GO-GO and the Murrysville Halloween parade for over 40 years. He served as the Rotary Club's past president and was a Paul Harris Fellow. In 1961, Bill acquired his real estate license. He spent the next 55 years raising four children as a full-time Realtor until his retirement in 2016. He made many dedicated friends along the way, which gave him great comfort. Being an avid Steelers fan, he was a season ticket holder for almost 50 years. Bill was caring, compassionate and sincere about many things in his life. He loved making handmade greeting cards for the entire family, which was always met with great laughter and joy. He is survived by the love of his life, Shirley Dudura; two daughters, Sandra (Wyman) Lee and Michelle (Joseph) Nicoletti; two stepdaughters, Kim (Donald) Yuhouse and Terri (Richard) Thiele; a daughter-in-law, Laureen Potter; grandchildren, Michelle Fonzi, Christopher (Samantha) Fonzi, Cassie Potter, Andrew (Cara) Nicoletti, Joseph (Alexis) Nicoletti, Aaron Yuhouse and Brendan Thiele; great-grandchildren, Elliana and McKinley Fonzi and Joseph Nicoletti IV and Luca Nicoletti.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Murrysville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the Miracle Field of Western PA or the Westmoreland Conservancy. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 18, 2019