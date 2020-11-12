1/1
William J. Reagan
1978 - 2020
William Jason Reagan, 42, of Greensburg, died of an overdose after a 20-year battle with drug addiction, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home. Born March 30, 1978, in Latrobe, he was a son of William R. Reagan and his wife, Darla, of Latrobe, and Julie A. (Roskovensky) Ray, of Greensburg. William had been employed at Poly-Hi Solidur, Delmont. He was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan and was very giving with a kind and gentle personality. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas A. Roskovensky Sr.; paternal grandfather, William R. Reagan; a cousin, Joshua Roskovensky; several great-aunts and great-uncles; and his best friend, Bryson Braun. Besides his parents, he is survived by two stepsisters, Kristen Reagan and Erin Reagan, both of Latrobe; a stepbrother, Nickelis Reagan, of Latrobe; maternal grandmother, Julia Roskovensky, of Latrobe; paternal grandmother, Rita Reagan, of Pleasant Unity; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be no public visitations. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sage's Army, 6044 Lincoln Highway, Suite 400, Greensburg, PA 15601. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 11, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cambra Howell
