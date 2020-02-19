|
William J. Sanders, 95, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 22, 1924, in Bovard and was a son of the late William and Gladys (Wolff) Sanders. Bill retired from Robertshaw Controls and was an Army veteran who served during World War II. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greensburg. Bill enjoyed golf, reading and was an avid gardener. He was also a fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers. He is survived by his three children, William "Jack" Sanders (Donita), Jason Sanders and Janice McGeehan; and four grandchildren, Brittany Sanders (fiance Justin Sveizkas), Brady Sanders (Danielle), Ryan McGeehan (Abby) and Jenna McGeehan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary Sanders; a son, Jeffrey Sanders; three brothers, Robert, James and George Sanders; and a sister, Patricia Mellors. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, where his funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Roger Steiner officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg, with military honors bestowed by Post 33, Greensburg. Memorials may be made to the at or the Westmoreland County Blind Association, 911 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.