More Obituaries for William Sharon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Sharon


1936 - 2019
William J. Sharon Obituary
William John Sharon, 82, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, peacefully at home. He was born Sept. 27, 1936, the son of the late John and Mary Zerebinic Sharon. Prior to retirement, he worked for 33 years at Westinghouse in Derry. William was a talented musician who played locally in the Bobby Dale Orchestra and many other polka bands. He started his musician career at the age of 5 playing in polka bands with his brothers. Also in the 1960s in Hot Springs, Ark., he was a musician with Liberace, The Lennon Sisters, Sammie Davis Jr., and many others. William taught music lessons in Greensburg for many years, teaching privately. Bill loved his music, family and his friends. He enjoyed watching the Pirates and Steelers with his late wife. He was a veteran of the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Hazel Sharon; infant brother, Teddy; and brother, Charlie Sharon. He is survived by children, Nina Wirick (Mark), of Bedford, and Todd Sharon, of Greensburg; daughter-in-law, Laurie Sharon, of Charleston, S.C.; five grandchildren, Chelsea Sharon, Benjamin (Alexis), Jacob and fiancee Kari Mangan, Cameron (Kelia) Wirick, and Joshua Sharon; and first great-granddaughter Calla, to be born October 2019. Also survived by his brother, Donnie Sharon (Lois); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In following Mr. Sharon's wishes, all services are private. He will be laid to rest in Hillview Cemetery with military rites accorded by Armbrust Veterans.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 26, 2019
